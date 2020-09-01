Sennheiser brings its top-notch sound quality to less expensive true wireless earbuds

Sennheiser is today introducing a lower-cost set of true wireless earbuds that slot in below the company’s flagship Momentum True Wireless 2. At $199.95, the new “CX 400BT True Wireless” — so much for simple names, eh Sennheiser? — aim to retain the strong sound quality of the pricier set, though you’re losing out on active noise cancellation.

The CX 400BT True Wireless are not what you’d call subtle. They come in either black or white, but there’s no getting around how big they look in the ear no matter which finish you choose. There’s been a trend recently of companies progressing towards more discreet true wireless earbud designs, but Sennheiser obviously isn’t going in that direction.

I don’t know whether it’s because the company needs more space for audio components or is just making a stylistic choice, but there’s no missing these things. At least the bigger look should mean you’ll have an easier time using the tap controls on each side, which can be customized using Sennheiser’s app.

Inside the CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds are the same 7-millimeter drivers that power the True Momentum Wireless 2s. “This bespoke acoustic system delivers high-fidelity stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble,” Sennheiser said in its press release. Like the TMW2, you can adjust the EQ to your liking with the company’s mobile app. Battery life is rated at 7 hours of straight playback and 20 hours when you add in case recharges.

The new earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and support SBC, AAC, and aptX for codecs. Like Sennheiser’s more expensive buds, you’re still limited to pairing with one device at a time. When it comes to making calls, the CX 400BT True Wireless have “ambient noise reduction microphones to make voice interactions sound natural and crystal clear.”

The CX 400BT True Wireless cost $100 less than Sennheiser’s flagship True Momentum Wireless 2, and saving that money comes with some sacrifice: you’re giving up the noise cancellation from the TMW2s — and even a water resistance rating — and also have to put up with this chunkier design. Does a price of $199.95 make these “everyday earphones” as Sennheiser says? There’s a ton of competition around this price point, but the company’s track record for audio quality does speak volumes. I’ve been testing the CX 400BT True Wireless for a few days, so expect to see a full review very soon.