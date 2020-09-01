How to watch Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 event at 12PM ET / 9AM PT

Nvidia is promising “the biggest breakthough in PC gaming since 1999” today with its GeForce event. The graphics card maker looks set to launch a new range of GPUs for PC gaming, based on the company’s new Ampere architecture. Rumors suggest we’ll see the RTX 3000 Series, with an RTX 3080 card and possibly even a Titan-style RTX 3090 flagship GPU.

Nvidia focused heavily on raytracing with its previous RTX 2000 Series cards, so it’s likely we’ll hear more about the advancements today especially as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will support raytracing.

When is Nvidia’s GeForce event?

Today, Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, at 12PM ET (9AM PT).

Where can I see the event?

Nvidia will be live streaming its event over on Twitch, and the company is already streaming a countdown to what it describes as “the biggest breakthrough in PC gaming since 1999.”

What am I going to see?

Nvidia will be launching new graphics cards for PC gaming. These cards will be based on the company’s Ampere architecture, and rumors suggest they’ll be a big improvement over the existing RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards.