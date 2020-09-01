Nintendo now lets you cancel digital Switch game preorders

Nintendo is changing how it handles digital game preorders for the Switch’s eShop, and it’s starting by giving customers the chance to cancel preordered games instead of getting billed upfront.

Under the old system, Nintendo would charge customers the full price of the game when they preordered the title, no matter how far away the game’s release was, with no way to cancel the preorder should you have had second thoughts. As of September 1st, though, Nintendo will instead wait until seven days before the game’s release to bill customers, allowing them to cancel preorders until that point in time.

The news was announced on Nintendo’s Japan website, and Engadget has confirmed that the changes are live now for both US and UK customers, too.