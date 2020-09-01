Fortnite is getting Nvidia RTX ray tracing support on PC

Nvidia on Tuesday announced that Epic Games is bringing real-time ray tracing to the PC version of Fortnite. The announcement came as part of the company’s Ampere graphics card live stream, where we expect Nvidia to show off the RTX 3090 graphics card later today.

Fortnite will support DLSS 2.0, Nvidia’s feature that uses AI to boost frame rates while keeping the ray tracing effects boosted to their maximum. The video clip above shows some high-fidelity surface reflections.

When ray tracing launched with the RTX 20-series, Nvidia struggled to attract large-scale games to adopt it right away. But support is growing, and it doesn’t get much larger in scale than Fortnite — one of the most popular games in the world. Tune into Nvidia’s live stream for more announcements.