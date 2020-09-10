Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake brings the classic back for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Ubisoft is bringing back one of its most legendary games with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, a modern version of the classic action-adventure game set for release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 21st, 2021.

The company says that the new version of The Sands of Time is emphatically Ubisoft’s first full-fledged remake, not a remaster or reboot. Ubisoft Pune & Ubisoft Mumbai rebuilt the original game from the ground up using Ubisoft’s modern AnvilNext Engine, complete with new motion capture animation, new assets, and some adjustments to the gameplay for modern audiences.

The Sands of Time Remake still strongly resembles the original, though, with the same storyline and gameplay. Don’t expect a full-scale reimagining like the recent Final Fantasy 7 Remake. That said, the company is promising that it has enhanced the camera controls and combat system with the aim of improving on those aspects from their 2008 iterations.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is also the first major title from Ubisoft Pune & Ubisoft Mumbai. While the two studios have previously been in assisting roles on titles like Just Dance and Steep, The Sands of Time Remake marks their first time in the spotlight leading development.

Ubisoft’s announcements are coming at a contentious time for the company, which is finally reckoning with what reports describe as years of harassment, sexual misconduct, and racism at the company for the past decade. The company has started to address some of these issues now that they’ve been brought to light. CEO Yves Guillemot announced new diversity and inclusivity efforts in a second video that was posted to Twitter ahead of the event, while also commenting that “real change will take time.”

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC for $39.99 on January 21st, 2021. It’ll also be playable on the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility.

Update September 10th, 3:45pm: Added additionally information on the game and its development.