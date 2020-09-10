Huawei updates MateBook X laptop with 10th-Gen Intel CPUs and Wi-Fi 6 support

As part of its developer conference today, Huawei has announced that updated versions of two of its laptops, the MateBook X and MateBook 14, are getting a global release following their launch in China. The MateBook X features a 13-inch 3000 x 2000 resolution display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, support for Wi-Fi 6, and tops out with an Intel 10th-Gen i7-10510U CPU. The MateBook 14, meanwhile, has a 14-inch 1440p display, and its power maxes out with a Ryzen 4800H.

The MateBook X sits just below the flagship MateBook X Pro in Huawei’s laptop lineup. There’s no discreet graphics option like the X Pro, but instead you’re getting a thin-and-light fanless design with a maximum thickness of 13.6mm, and a weight of just 1kg (a bit over 2 pounds). In terms of connectivity there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside a pair of USB-C ports, either of which can be used to charge the laptop.

Huawei is introducing a new touchpad with the MateBook X. As well as having a larger surface area than its predecessor, Huawei says the “Free Touch” trackpad supports “full haptic feedback,” which makes it sound similar to the Force Touch trackpad Apple introduced to its MacBook lineup back in 2015. The NFC tag to enable Huawei Share is also located under this trackpad. If you want another way to control the laptop, then its 3:2 aspect ratio display is multitouch-enabled.

Rounding out the specs, the MateBook X comes with up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There will also be a version powered by an Intel i5 CPU. There’s a power button with a built-in fingerprint reader, and the laptop has the same recessed webcam hidden under one of the keys on the keyboard that we’ve seen on Huawei’s other laptops — meaning it’s physically blocked when the camera’s off. The MateBook X will be available in silver, green, blue, and pink. Huawei says that the i7 model of the MateBook X will cost €1799, while the i5 model will cost €1599. Both will go on sale in October.

A new version of the MateBook 14 is also seeing a global launch. The big update this year is that the laptop can be maxed out with an AMD Ryzen 4800H CPU with integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Huawei says its 56Wh battery should be able to play 1080p video continuously for 10 hours.

The MateBook 14 is a little thicker than the MateBook X at 15.9mm, heavier at 1.49kg, and although its 3:2 screen is larger at 14-inches and still supports multitouch, its resolution is just 1440p. It’s also only available in gray, Huawei says. The MateBook 14 does provide a bigger selection of ports, including two USB-A ports, HDMI, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop will be available starting in October, starting at €849 for a model with a Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Stepping up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs €949. Finally, the model with a Ryzen 7 4800H will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and will cost €1049.

Update September 10th, 8:42AM ET: Updated with pricing and availability information.