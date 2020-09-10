Fortnite’s Marvel takeover continues with new Stark Industries location

Fortnite’s island is looking increasingly like a comic book come to life. With a quick tour around the map, you can spot a graveyard of Sentinels from X-Men, an oversized Ant Manor, an impressive Black Panther statue, and now Stark Industries, home of Tony Stark. The addition of Iron Man’s home base comes as part of a big update for the game that’s available now.

In addition to the new locale, which you can spot toward the northeast part of the island, there are a handful of other notable features added into the game, including superhero-themed powerups like Iron Man’s repulsor lifts. There are also new enemies in the form of Galactus’ drones, which double as weapons if you pick them up quickly after defeating them. You can get a glimpse of all the new elements in action in the trailer above.

The Marvel takeover of Fortnite started at the end of August with the launch of the game’s latest season, introducing characters like Thor, Wolverine, and She-Hulk into the Fortnite universe. There’s even a tie-in comic book. Of course, season 4 isn’t available for everyone: due to the ongoing dispute between Apple and Epic, the iOS version of Fortnite is missing all of the latest additions. (Epic says that, soon, Fortnite players won’t even be able to log in to the game using Apple’s sign-in system.)

Elsewhere in Fortnite, Epic will be kicking off a three-week-long concert series in party royale this week, starting with a Dominic Fike performance on Saturday.