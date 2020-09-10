Annapurna brings its best games together in a beautiful box set

Annapurna Interactive is celebrating five years of stellar game releases with a box set. Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Wattam, What Remains of Edith Finch, Telling Lies, and Gorogoa will be available as a physical collection for the PlayStation 4 with iam8bit, the company announced today.

Interested buyers have two options: an Ultimate PS4 Collection for $179.99 or a Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition for $199.99 that includes a custom-designed folio package and exclusive statements from the game’s creators and Annapurna Interactive’s founder. The Ultimate Collection will be available for a limited time, while the Deluxe is part of a set of 2,000. “Since we launched almost five years ago, Annapurna Interactive’s goal has always been to create unique, special games for people that would truly appreciate them,” Annapurna founder Nathan Gary said in a prepared statement.

Although Annapurna, often known as a film production company, is not the first of its kind to delve into the game scene, it’s unique for its consistently impressive lineup. Alongside critical darling Kentucky Route Zero, the company has also published titles like Outer Wilds, hailed as one of the best games of 2019, and Telling Lies, the much anticipated, star-studded follow-up to Her Story.