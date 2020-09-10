Ninja returns to Twitch

Ninja’s back on Twitch, exclusively, in a multiyear deal with the site. It’s another big move for Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who’s had quite a year even aside from the ongoing pandemic.

Last August, he left Twitch for an exclusive deal with Mixer — which shut down at the end of June, scrapped for parts over at Facebook Gaming. He walked away from the wreckage in much better shape than the rest of his peers on the site (save for Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek), reportedly with the full amount of his seven-figure contract in his pockets. And today, Blevins comes home to Twitch.

It’s a big deal, not least because of how his channel was mishandled after his somewhat unceremonious departure last year. (They somehow showed porn on it?) Blevins is probably the most recognizable figure in streaming, having crossed fully over into the monoculture mainstream through deals with Adidas, where he has a shoe, and having his merch sold at places like Walmart. (He also has a skin in Fortnite.)

By returning to Twitch, Blevins puts an end to the question of where he might land next. As one of the former faces of the site, he’s sure to top the Twitch charts again. But this time, it seems, it’ll be on his own terms. His first stream goes live today.