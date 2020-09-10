Apple Music for Android contains mentions of rumored ‘Apple One’ services bundle

The latest beta version of Apple Music for Android contains strings of code that directly mention the rumored bundle of the company’s services, according to 9to5Google, and even the name “Apple One” is in there. “Subscription bundle” is also part of the new text, as are prompts about how customers can manage their Apple One subscription from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

These mentions of Apple One aren’t viewable in the app itself, but 9to5Google broke down the Apple Music APK to find them. The code strings back up reporting from Bloomberg last month that revealed Apple will soon announce a discounted subscription for several of its services. The company is expected to take a tiered approach, combining Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in the cheapest tier and adding in other services like Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and extra iCloud storage in more expensive monthly plans.

Bloomberg’s report said that Apple was internally referring to the bundle as Apple One, but the Apple Music update is a strong indicator that it will also be what the package deal is branded as when it launches to consumers. If the name sounds familiar, that might be because Google also has a monthly subscription plan called Google One that includes added cloud storage, phone backups, and exclusive promotions.

Apple One is expected to be heavily marketed toward families, as it will support Apple’s Family Sharing feature and let multiple people share the various services that are part of the bundle. Apple will likely announce the new bundle pricing sometime over the next few weeks, either during the September 15th event or at an iPhone 12 event later in the fall.

To review: an Apple announcement was just prematurely discovered in one of the company’s Android apps. What a thing. As noted by Android Police, the new Apple Music beta also includes many of the same features that the Music app is getting in iOS 14, including a revamped “now playing” screen (with colors that shift based on album art), a new Listen Now section, and a fresh red icon.