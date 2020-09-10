All the biggest announcements from Ubisoft’s Forward event

Ubisoft just debuted another one of its Forward events, where the company previewed more upcoming titles and details on its fall lineup, including a better look at Immortals Fenyx Rising, the return of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and the announcement of new games like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and the massively multiplayer Riders Republic.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Ahead of #UbiForward, a message from our CEO Yves Guillemot: pic.twitter.com/NDfOj4tFk7 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2020

The most significant announcement Ubisoft made today was notably not part of the actual Forward event at all — Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot finally made a statement addressing the reports of racism, sexual misconduct, and a lack of diversity and inclusion that have apparently been a part of Ubisoft’s company culture for years. “We are at the start of a long journey,” Guillemot said. “Real change will take time.”

The company also announced two new programs designed to increase mentorship opportunities for women and “individuals from underrepresented groups.” Ubisoft said on Twitter that Guillemot’s message wasn’t included in the main event due to “timing constraints,” but it noted that it would be added to the video when it’s posted for on-demand viewing.

Ubisoft finally revealed more information on the upcoming Immortals Fenyx Rising (previously known as Gods & Monsters), showing off the Greek mythology-inspired world and the gameplay that looks heavily inspired by Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’ll be out on December 3rd on Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia. For more information, check out our hands-on impressions here.

The 2003 classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is getting a new remake in 2021 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Ubisoft says that it’s rebuilt the game from the ground up in its modern Anvil engine, and that the remake will feature improved combat and camera controls. It’ll be out on January 21st.

Riders Republic turns extreme sports into a massive multiplayer online game

Ubisoft is taking extreme sports to an even bigger online audience with Riders Republic, a massive multiplayer game from the creators of Steep, focused on all kinds of adrenaline-pumping activities, including biking, wingsuiting, skiing, snowboarding, and more. The company promises huge maps based on actual GPS data from US national parks and the ability to race against 50 opponents at once. It’ll launch on February 25th, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia, and PC.

The adaption of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s iconic comic book series is returning a decade after its release (and still unexplained removal from various digital storefronts). It’ll be out this holiday season for Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia. It’ll include bonus Knives Chau and Wallace Wells character add-ons and the return of the extremely good chiptune soundtrack from Anamanaguchi.

Rainbow Six Siege is coming to next-gen consoles this year

Ubisoft’s popular esport shooter is making the jump to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The company promises that it’ll support up to 4K and 120fps gameplay by the end of the year, with free next-gen upgrades for existing PS4 and Xbox One owners. The company also announced a new, country-based Rainbow Six Siege World Cup competition and a new season of content based around Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

Watch Dogs Legion will feature special Stormzy and Aidan Pierce missions

The upcoming Watch Dogs Legion is getting a cameo appearance by popular London rapper Stormzy, who’ll be featured in the game with a special “Fall On My Enemies” mission out on October 29th. Additionally, Aidan Pearce — the bland, cap-wearing hero of the first Watch Dogs — is set to return to the franchise as a playable character in an upcoming DLC expansion.

Hyper Scape is getting a limited-time “Turbo Mode”

Ubisoft is taking a page from Fortnite’s book with a new, limited-time “Turbo Mode” in its Hyper Scape battle royale, which — similar to Epic’s Solid Gold mode — puts players in a fast-paced game where all weapons are the maximum rarity. It launches on September 15th.