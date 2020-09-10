 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Epic says ‘Sign In with Apple’ will keep working for Fortnite after all

New, 3 comments

Yesterday, Epic said Apple was removing the ability to use ‘Sign In with Apple’ for Epic accounts

By Jay Peters
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Just yesterday, Epic said that as soon as Friday, Apple would no longer let people use its single sign-on solution, “Sign In with Apple,” to access their Epic Games account. That would mean that anyone who relied on their Apple credentials to log in to Epic services like Fortnite and the Epic Games Store would lose access when Apple pulled the plug, unless they changed their account first. But the game studio is now saying Apple has given Epic an “indefinite extension” on supporting “Sign In with Apple” for Epic Games accounts.

Epic is still recommending that users “prepare your accounts” for a potential removal of “Sign In with Apple,” however, and continues to promote an explainer on its site showing how to change your login credentials.

When reached for comment about yesterday’s news, Apple told The Verge that it was not doing anything to stop “Sign In with Apple” accounts from working with Epic Games. So there’s some kind of discrepancy in who is telling the truth, as Epic is maintaining that Apple was previously enforcing the shutoff (and the way Epic is talking about it, still possibly could). Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment about today’s development.

Apple and Epic are locked in an ongoing battle over App Store policies and Epic’s standing as an Apple developer since Fortnite was kicked from the App Store in August for adding an in-app payment mechanism.

In This Stream

Fortnite vs. Apple and Google: everything you need to know about Epic’s mobile app stores fight

View all 37 stories

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...