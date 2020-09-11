Motorola stealth launches the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil

Motorola has quietly released its new budget phone, the Moto G9 Plus, in Brazil. As leaks previously mentioned, the new smartphone includes a 6.81-inch display screen, a quad-camera setup on the phone’s back, plus a 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto G9 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G — the same chip used by Google’s recently released Google Pixel 4A — plus 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the front of the screen, the Moto G9’s 6.81-inch screen includes a 1080p display with a 16-megapixel front hole-punch camera located on the screen’s upper-left side. The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

No word on when Motorola will release the G9 Plus in other markets or if the company will go with a sneaky release like it did in Brazil. The Moto G9 Plus color variants include rose gold and indigo blue, priced at $2,500 Brazilian real (about $470 USD). Still, pricing may vary across the globe, as a recent leak on Orange Slovakia’s website listed the phone’s price in Europe at €255 (about $300 USD).