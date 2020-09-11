TikTok influencer Addison Rae will star in Miramax’s gender-swapped She’s All That remake

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling has been cast as the lead role in a new, gender-swapped version of 1999 teen romantic comedy She’s All That, called He’s All That. Easterling, with over 60 million followers, is the second most popular TikTok user in the world (after Charli D’Amelio), but He’s All That will mark her film debut.

The upcoming reboot is being produced by Miramax, Variety reports, which made the original film over 20 years ago, with R. Lee Fleming (the writer of the original) and producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay (who also worked on She’s All That). Mark Waters, best known for directing Mean Girls and Freaky Friday and producing 500 Days of Summer, is set to direct.

Like the original She’s All That, the remake will draw on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, and the subsequent film and musical My Fair Lady that it inspired. The 1999 film saw Freddie Prinze Jr. attempt to make a random girl into the school’s prom queen. He’s All That will flip the script, with Easterling playing a popular influencer who tries to change a nerdy male student into the prom king. Given Easterling’s considerable platform as an influencer in the real world, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch to see her playing one in a film.

Miramax has yet to announce when He’s All That is expected to release or any additional casting details.

Correction, 6:28 PM ET: Waters produced 500 Days of Summer, but did not direct that film. We regret the error.