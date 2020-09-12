Google Groups rolling out redesign that includes improved mobile site

A Google Groups Material Design revamp that’s been in beta for several months will become the default for all users starting next week, the company announced in a blog post. The new interface, which has several “highly requested features,” according to Google, includes a new mobile design, updated collaborative inboxes, and replaces tags and categories in groups with labels.

The mobile redesign of Groups will do away with the old and surprisingly outdated look and give it an appearance closer to the desktop version. It also will make it easier to browse and search for groups on mobile, manage membership settings and read group conversations.

Labels will allow users to filter and search for messages in a group. The update to collaborative inboxes, which allow teams to use a Google Group as an email list, will add filters and quick searches so users in a group can find conversations in a group.

The new Google Groups will be available to all G Suite customers and will begin rolling out September 15th.