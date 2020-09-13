Samsung announces September 23rd event, likely for Galaxy S20 ‘Fan Edition’

The last few weeks have seen the release of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, a couple tablets, and more — but the company still isn’t finished with events just yet. There will be yet another Samsung Unpacked virtual presentation on September 23rd at 10AM ET. This one is titled “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan,” which is a fairly obvious hint that it will mark the official reveal of the rumored Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Most recently, the unannounced phone was found on Verizon’s website by Android Police. Leaks and rumors have suggested it will retain some hardware specs of the standard S20 — like a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865 processor — but will make downgrades elsewhere (like a 1080p resolution) to help drive down the price below the flagship. As for exactly what that price will be, we’re not yet sure.

Verizon still has a rotating view of the S20 Fan Edition on its website in several colors: there’s red, dark blue, pink, and mint green. As is often the case with Samsung, the phone might be offered in different colors across various carriers and regions. Samsung’s official invite shows the dark blue and mint options.

You might remember the “Fan Edition” branding from back when Samsung did a redo with the troubled Galaxy Note 7. It’s unclear why Samsung has revived it after launching “lite” versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, but perhaps the company doesn’t want to frame the device as a watered down S20 when it retains so many of the core specs.