Twitter seems to be testing an edit feature but it’s not quite what you might expect

It looks like Twitter may finally, at long last, be allowing users to edit their tweets. Users began noticing it Sunday afternoon: If you delete a tweet reply, then try to reply again, the “deleted” text reappears, allowing you to fix any mistakes and re-send it. The Verge’s Tom Warren demonstrated how it works:

Twitter seems to be testing a neat way to edit tweets. If you delete a tweet when you reply to someone and then go to reply again it brings the old text back so you can correct your typo https://t.co/t4KKLNmjWT pic.twitter.com/YNQ6FSIlLS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 13, 2020

Other users (including myself) were not able to duplicate that action, but it’s possible Twitter is rolling it out slowly (if it’s rolling this out at all).

Editable tweets are something Twitter users have long pined for, and begged Twitter to implement. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is on the record saying Twitter would “probably never” introduce a delete button. However, Twitter has rolled out other much-desired features recently, including making its reply-limiting feature available to all users, as part of the platform’s efforts to give people more control over their conversations.

We’ve reached out to Twitter for more information and will update this post when we hear anything.