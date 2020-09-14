Ikea’s Sonos-compatible Symfonisk speakers get more colorful

Ikea has started selling colorful accessories for its Sonos-compatible Symfonisk speakers. Owners of the $99 Symfonisk bookshelf speaker can now buy either red or blue fronts, while owners of the $179 Symfonisk lamp speaker can buy new washable fabric sleeves in the same colors.

In the UK and the Netherlands, the Tradfri Gateway is currently discounted from £25 to £22, or from €32.95 to €24.95. The Tradfri Gateway is required for Ikea blinds, lights, and speakers to interact, and to control them via scenes, timers, the Home Smart and Sonos apps, or the Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice assistants. The Gateway is still priced at $35 in the US.

The Symfonisk speakers were previously only available in white or black. The colorful options were first teased by Ikea’s Johanna Nordell, business leader for Home Smart hardware, when The Verge wrote about the company’s smart home ambitions in December.

Right now, the colorful fronts and sleeves are only available in a few international stores. In the Netherlands, the bookshelf speaker front is priced at €8 while the lamp cover is priced at €10. Both are available for delivery or in-store pickup.