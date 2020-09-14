You can now buy an X-Wing glider in Fortnite, Epic Games announced Monday. The new glider has become available the same day EA released a new animated short introducing the story of Star Wars: Squadrons. The glider costs 1,200 V-Bucks.

This isn’t the first time a Star Wars-themed item has appeared in Fortnite. You could buy a number of cosmetics, including skins for Rey and Finn and a First Order Tie Fighter glider, as part of a major crossover event around the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last year, and you could get the Millennium Falcon as part of the game’s last Winterfest event. And EA and Epic have teamed up to help promote Star Wars games in the past, too. A stormtrooper was added to Fortnite with the release of Jedi: Fallen Order in November, and you could get it for free if you bought the game on the Epic Games Store.

Take on anything the Island has to throw at you with the trusty Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider.



Fortnite continues to be a key promotional venue for major cultural icons and has even played host to other video game crossovers. Fortnite’s current season is Marvel themed, for example, and for a period of time last year, the game had an entire area of the map that was in the style of Borderlands 3, complete with cel-shaded visuals.