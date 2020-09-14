Google to launch Pixel 5, new Chromecast, and smart speaker on September 30th

Google is planning to launch its Pixel 5 smartphone, a new Chromecast, and a new smart speaker later this month. Google has started inviting members of the media to a special event on September 30th, promising new hardware. “We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones,” reads the invite.

Google already confirmed its plans to launch a Pixel 5 later this year, complete with 5G connectivity. The Pixel maker revealed its launch plans alongside the introduction of the Pixel 4A last month, promising 5G versions of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

A new Chromecast is on the way, too, and an update to Google’s smart speakers. That will likely be the Nest smart speaker that Google confirmed back in July after an image of the speaker leaked online. The speaker looks like it’ll be something between the Nest Mini and the larger Google Home Max, with the ability to stand vertically.

Two new mysterious Google hardware devices appeared at the FCC last month, looking like they’re related to a new Android TV product that Google has reportedly been preparing for a while. Google is rumored to be working on a TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina” that would use Android TV and a traditional remote-driven UI. Chromecast devices are typically driven by smartphones, and Google’s invite specifically mentions Chromecast so it’s not clear if these two devices will appear later this month.

Google’s event will take place virtually on September 30th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT, and The Verge will be covering all of Google’s announcements live.