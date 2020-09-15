Amnesia: Rebirth, a new installment in the horror series, will launch on October 20th

Amnesia: Rebirth, the latest game from Swedish studio Frictional Games, will be released on October 20th. Rebirth is a sequel to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which was released 10 years ago this month. Preorders are open now, and the game will sell on GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Sony PlayStation 4.

There’s still much we don’t know about Rebirth, but it takes place in the Algerian desert, where a woman named Tasi Trianon has to survive otherworldly looking monstrosities with little more than her wits and some limited supplies. A new trailer shows off parts of Rebirth’s world and hints at what Tasi will be running from, as well as what kind of gameplay players can expect. (It seems to involve a lot of staring at your hands in abject terror, plus a cool-looking compass-like gadget.)

Frictional is returning to the Amnesia series after the critically lauded Soma, and while Rebirth won’t necessarily be scarier, close encounters with horrifying creatures sound like a bigger part of the game. Creative director Thomas Grip told Vice earlier this year that enemies are “much more integrated into gameplay” — so don’t expect a less-stressful option like Soma’s safe mode.