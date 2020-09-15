Arlo’s latest video doorbell ditches the wire

Arlo has announced a new wire-free video doorbell that runs on rechargeable batteries, which should make it much easier for most people to install. The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is available to preorder now for $199.99, and Arlo says it should start shipping “this holiday season.”

Aside from its new rechargeable battery, the new doorbell has very similar specs to last year’s Arlo Video Doorbell. You still get a camera with a 180-degree field of view and a 1:1 aspect ratio, it still supports HDR and night vision, and it still comes with support for video calls, two-way audio conversations, and the ability to send pre-recorded messages. You also still have the option of hardwiring the new battery-powered doorbell and having it charge continuously, if you don’t want the hassle of having to recharge its batteries every few months.

Included with the price of the doorbell is three months of Arlo Smart. The subscription service gives you 30 days of rolling cloud recordings, as well as smart object detection that allows the doorbell to automatically detect people, vehicles, animals, and packages, and send alerts about them to your phone. After your complimentary time expires, prices start at $2.99 per month for ongoing access to the service.

Battery-powered video doorbells are available from other manufacturers like Ring and August. But if you’re already invested in Arlo’s ecosystem of smart security cameras and have an Arlo Smart subscription for multiple cameras, then its new video doorbell should make for a seamless addition.