EA’s Origin client to become the EA Desktop app

EA’s Origin desktop app is getting a rebrand and a visual refresh, GameIndustry.biz reports. The client is now set to be called the “EA Desktop App,” and it will be faster, simpler, and include more cross-platform features, EA tells GamesBeat. Other improvements reportedly include a “better patching experience” for updating games and access to more information about how much time you’re spending playing. You’ll also be able to access EA’s game subscription services via the client.

This isn’t the first step EA has taken to move away from its Origin branding, which GamesBeat notes dates back to its acquisition of Origin Systems way back in 1992. Last month, the company announced it would be rebranding its Origin Access and Origin Access Premier subscriptions to EA Play and EA Play Pro, respectively. The company also announced that EA Access (the non-Origin name for the same subscription service on console) would be rebranded under the same EA Play umbrella.

The rebranding comes as EA is placing less focus on Origin as the exclusive store for its games on PC. The company announced last year that it would start releasing its games on Steam once more, and EA has continued to add more titles this year. It also said its EA Play subscription service (previously EA Access) would be coming to Steam, which allows users to download and play a variety of EA’s games for the price of a single monthly subscription, similar to Xbox Game Pass. On PC, access to EA’s game subscription services had been exclusive to Origin.

EA isn’t the only company that’s trying to bring its various services and platforms together under the same branding. Last month, Amazon rebranded Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming, bringing it in line with more of its subscription lineup. However, previous efforts to rename game services have faced challenges. Back in 2017, Blizzard was forced to abandon its plans to rename its iconic Battle.net launcher to the Blizzard Launcher after deciding the rebrand was a marketing blunder.

Closed beta registrations for the new EA Desktop App have just opened, according to PCGamer, but an official rollout date is yet to be announced.