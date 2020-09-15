Tivoli’s second-gen Model One Digital speaker adds AirPlay and Chromecast support

Tivoli has announced updated versions of its Model One Digital and Music System Home speakers, with the company taking the retro-inspired designs and adding Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support. This will make the previously standalone speakers easier to integrate into your home audio system.

Both the Model One Digital Gen 2 and Music System Home Gen 2 look virtually identical from the outside and feature the same mix of integrated AM/FM radio (befitting their old-school wood cabinet designs) side by side with Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-based digital streaming. The difference is mainly in how those digital streaming options are offered: the new models use industry-standard methods of AirPlay 2 and Chromecast streaming. There are also previously offered options, like Spotify Connect, a direct Bluetooth connection, or a good old-fashioned aux cord.

The addition of AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support means the new Tivoli speakers can work with a much wider range of music sources, like Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora. Effectively, if your phone can play it, you can stream it to one of these speakers now.

The new streaming methods also come with a price hike: the Model One Digital Gen 2 is available to preorder for $349.99, $50 more than the original, while the Music System Home Gen 2 is getting a $100 price increase to $849.99.