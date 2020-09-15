Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 now comes in a $600 titanium model

Samsung’s titanium Galaxy Watch 3 now has a price and a release date: it’ll start at $599.99 and be released on October 2nd.

Functionally, the new titanium model is identical to the stainless steel model that Samsung released earlier this year, with the exception of the case material (obviously) and the inclusion of a matching titanium bracelet instead of a leather strap. Whether that’s worth the $170 price premium over the comparable $429 stainless steel model will depend largely on your horological preferences.

To start, Samsung is planning on releasing just a 45mm Bluetooth-only variant of the watch in a single “mystic black” color scheme. You won’t be able to get the more premium material in the smaller 41mm size or with LTE, at least for now.

Samsung isn’t the only one offering a titanium smartwatch — Apple introduced a premium titanium variant of its Apple Watch Series 5 last year, although it started at a much pricier $799.

The Galaxy Watch 3 was one of Samsung’s better smartwatches, featuring the return of the rotating bezel for navigation and a great display, although it’s still held back by a limited app selection and the company’s much derided Bixby assistant.