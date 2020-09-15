Apple is removing the USB power adapter from upcoming Apple Watch boxes

Apple on Tuesday announced it would no longer be shipping USB power adapters with Apple Watch devices as part of an effort to reduce its environmental impact. The announcement was made by Lisa Jackson — Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives — during the company’s “Time Flies” live stream event, in which it announced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and cheaper Apple Watch SE.

Removing the power adapter means new Apple Watch customers won’t have access to the device that plugs into the wall, but they should still receive Apple’s custom Apple Watch cable that recharges the device wirelessly.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this move won’t be restricted to Apple Watch devices; it will also include upcoming iPhones. Apple may be planning an iPhone-specific live stream event for later this year, likely in October, where it could announce a similar removal of USB power adapters from the boxes of its new smartphones.