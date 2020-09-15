Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protest

Kim Kardashian West — one of Instagram’s most popular users — won’t post to her account for 24 hours to protest Facebook. The reality TV star and mogul tweeted her plans to freeze both her Instagram and Facebook accounts tomorrow because she can’t “sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation.” She’s joining a planned week of action organized by Stop Hate For Profit, a coalition dedicated to holding social media companies “accountable for hate on their platforms.” Other celebrities, including Kate Hudson and Sacha Baron Cohen, will also participate.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” Kardashian West tweeted, urging people to join her in logging off Facebook and Instagram for the day.

– only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

A coalition of civil rights organizations, Stop Hate for Profit includes the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, and Color of Change. They first unveiled their campaign on June 17th, pushing for advertisers to abandon Facebook until the platform commits to meeting its civil rights goals. The campaign resulted in Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and Starbucks pulling their ads from Facebook from the platform.

Stop Hate For Profit has published a list of recommendations for Facebook, including submitting data about identity-based hate and misinformation to third-party auditors and publishing those results publicly. The group also wants Facebook to create an internal mechanism to automatically flag hateful content in private groups, and find and remove public and private groups focused on white supremacy, militia, and anti-Semitism, among other topics.

Although this summer’s ad boycott didn’t ultimately impact Facebook’s bottom line — it grew its revenue this past quarter, according to its most recent earnings report — Stop Hate For Profit does seem to be making inroads by raising awareness and recruiting big-name brands and people, like Kardashian West, to share its messaging.