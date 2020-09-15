Apple’s new Watch strap comes in 12 sizes, and you’ll need to measure your wrist to pick the right one

Apple launched new Apple Watch bands today that have no buckles or clasps, called the Solo Loop and the Braided Solo Loop. They look nice, but because you won’t be able to adjust the length of the band, you’ll have to measure your wrist in some way when you’re buying one to make sure you’re picking the right size. And that problem becomes trickier due to the fact that there are 12 total Loop sizes to pick from.

Apple has a few solutions to help you pick a good fit, however. The company has a printable measuring cutout on its website that you can use to figure out which Loop band you should buy. Alternatively, if you’re able to measure your wrist in some other way (perhaps with measuring tape, for example), you can plug in your measurements on Apple’s online store for a recommendation on which Loop strap is right for you. And Apple will presumably let you try on different Loop sizes at its Apple retail stores, but many of those are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s one extra complication, though. The largest three Loop sizes aren’t compatible with a 40mm Watch, while the three smallest sizes won’t work with a 44mm Watch. That means, for example, if you wanted the smaller Watch but have a large wrist, you might not be able to get one of the new Loop bands that fits you.

The silicone Solo Loop costs $49 and comes in seven different colors, while the Braided Solo Loop costs $99 and is available in five colors. You can also buy them as an option when picking out a new Apple Watch SE, Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6.