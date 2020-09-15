Apple posts ASL translation of its ‘Time Flies’ event

Apple made an American Sign Language translation of its “Time Flies” event available on its website on Tuesday (via AppleInsider). There are two screens in the ASL-translated event replay — the left one shows the event video, while the one on the right shows someone translating what’s being said in ASL.

Apple is already well-known for its accessibility features in its products. iOS 14, the company’s next major iPhone update, gives users some significant improvements. It can alert you when your iPhone picks up certain sounds such as a dog’s bark, for example. Another new feature lets you double- or triple-tap the back of your phone to perform a custom task. And if you’re using sign language while on a group FaceTime call, iOS 14 can detect that and make your window more prominent for other people on the call.

Adding an ASL translation of its “Time Flies” event shows that Apple is continuing to think through ways to serve customers who may have disabilities. The replay of the event also offers captions in different languages, including English, Spanish, and Japanese.