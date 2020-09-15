The next Nintendo Switch Online games include Donkey Kong Country 2

Nintendo has announced the next round of games to be added to the ever-growing Nintendo Switch Online retro library. The headliner is Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, the 1995 sequel to the original Donkey Kong Country that was added to Nintendo Switch Online back in July.

I will be straight with you and admit that I am not a Donkey Kong Country fan. But I am a Picross fan, so I’m excited for the next addition: Mario’s Super Picross, a 1995 SNES game that has never been released in the US. (It did see release on the Wii and Wii U Virtual Console in PAL regions, though.)

If you’re not a Picross player already, Nintendo has posted a tutorial for Mario’s Super Picross here:

The other additions this month are Jaleco’s 1993 SNES beat-em-up The Peace Keepers and Natsume’s 1990 NES scrolling shooter S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team. All four games will be available to Nintendo Switch Online members on September 23rd, bringing the library to a total of 90 titles.