The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 when it launches on November 12th, alongside the $399.99 Digital Edition.

The pricing puts Sony squarely up against Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, with the company set to release its entry-level Xbox Series S at $299 and its flagship Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10th.

For comparison, the PlayStation 4 cost $399 at launch, although it currently sells for $299, while the PlayStation 4 Pro originally sold for $399, a price it still sells at today outside of major sales like Black Friday. It’s unclear if Sony is planning to drop prices or discontinue the older models once the PlayStation 5 is out later this year.

Sony sets up a next-gen pricing showdown with Microsoft

It’s also worth noting that the PlayStation 5 will include backwards compatibility for an “overwhelming majority” of the existing PlayStation 4 lineup, although details are still slim. That expanded library might help make it more attractive to potential PlayStation buyers over the older consoles this holiday season.

Additionally, that starting price, while certainly expensive, it isn’t Sony’s most expensive console. That honor still goes to the PlayStation 3, which cost $499 for the 20GB model or $599 for 60GB, which, almost a decade and a half later, still leaves it as one of the most expensive consoles ever sold.