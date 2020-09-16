PS5 Digital Edition launches November 12th for $399.99

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, its next-generation game console without a Blu-ray disc drive, will cost $399.99, the company announced Wednesday as part of its PS5 price reveal live stream event.

That’s $100 less than the standard PS5, which will match Microsoft’s Xbox Series S at a price of $499.99 but cost $100 more than the less performant Xbox Series S. Both devices will ship in the US, Japan, and other territories on November 12th, with a worldwide availability on November 19th. We don’t have any info on preorder dates just yet.

It was an open question just how much of a price reduction Sony would offer with its digital edition PS5, considering the lack of a Blu-ray drive could have translated into anywhere from a $50 or more price cut over the standard version of the next-gen console. Now fans have a clear idea of the cost comparisons both between Sony’s devices and Microsoft’s two-tier Xbox Series X / S offering.