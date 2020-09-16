PS5 September showcase: all the news and trailers

At an event on September 16th, Sony finally announced some long-awaited details of the PlayStation 5 with a number of notable new game announcements and trailers, giving a better idea of what fans can expect when the PS5 finally launches. That includes games like Final Fantasy XVI and Hogwarts Legacy. Keep up with all of the announcements right here.
Sep 16, 2020, 10:00am EDT
September 16
Sony teases God of War sequel for PlayStation 5 in 2021
Ragnarök is coming
September 16
PS5 Digital Edition launches November 12th for $399.99
Sony’s next-gen PlayStation sans disc drive costs $100 less than the standard model
September 16
The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99
Next-gen has arrived
September 16
Hogwarts Legacy is an open world Harry Potter game coming to PS5 in 2021
Developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche Software
September 16
Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer shows off first look at gameplay on PS5
Along with news of a remastered Spider-Man for the PlayStation 5
September 16
Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PS5, watch the first trailer
A PS5 exclusive that will also come to PC
September 16
How to watch the PS5 September 2020 showcase
We’re expecting to hear about games, console pricing, and a release date