VR Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games are coming

Ubisoft has announced new Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games built entirely for virtual reality. The games, announced during the Facebook Connect (previously called Oculus Connect) virtual keynote on Wednesday, mark a long-rumored but still potentially exciting addition to VR.

We don’t know anything else about the games, except that they’ll be developed by Ubisoft’s Red Storm in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Düsseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai. Ubisoft has developed several VR games in the past years, including Eagle Flight, Transference, and the excellent cooperative title Star Trek: Bridge Crew. Ubisoft has also produced an Assassin’s Creed VR escape room.

Today’s announcement makes this installment sound a lot fuller-featured and longer, and games like The Climb, Phantom: Covert Ops, and Budget Cuts have proven that traversal and stealth can make for great VR mechanics. Oculus’ new Quest 2 headset is being released on October 13th, and developers like Ubisoft will likely be announcing more news as the holiday season approaches.