Confirmed: The PS5 is the biggest game console in modern history

When internet detectives revealed the PlayStation 5 was going to be huge, we were extremely amused — but even their fancy Photoshops couldn’t completely prepare us for how enormous the PS5 truly is.

Roughly half an hour after Sony finally revealed the next-gen console’s price and release date ($399 or $499, November 12th) the company released a full spec sheet that includes the console’s dimensions. And it’s a monster.

Quick, what’s the biggest console ever made? Did you say the original 2001 Xbox, or the VCR-sized original Xbox One? Perhaps the 60GB PS3, affectionately dubbed the “Phat”?

Wrong. The PS5 is bigger than all of them.

Bigger than the Phat

According to Sony, the PS5 is approximately 390mm (15.4 inches) tall, 260mm (10.24 inches) deep and 104mm (4.09 inches) wide, making it the single biggest game console you’ve probably ever heard of. The model without the disc drive? Same story, just 12 millimeters slimmer.

I plugged the numbers into CompareSizes.com to see how it stacks up to consoles that we’ve previously ridiculed for being absolute chonks:

There’s barely a comparison. The PS5 is so much bigger, you can’t even argue the 3D perspective throws off its actual size. I’m pretty sure you’d need to go back to the days of game machines with built-in CRT televisions, or computers like the Commodore 64, to get much bigger.

And boy oh boy is this box bigger than the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

I don’t even need to tell you which console is which. It’s plainly obvious. Remember when we were worried whether the new Xbox would fit in our entertainment centers?

Oh, and there’s one little tidbit I forgot to mention, which makes this even better: Sony isn’t including the PS5’s “largest projection” or optional base in those measurements, according to its press release.

See those yellow and blue boxes? Now imagine some fins sticking out the top of them.

Here’s a 3D visualization of all seven consoles whose dimensions I plugged in, if you want to spin them around yourself. And in case you’re wondering, the PS5 will also weigh 4.5kg, or about 10 pounds. Dropping the disc drive brings you down to 3.9kg or 8.6 pounds.

Mind you, I loved my 60GB PS3 despite its girth, and I doubt I’ll feel differently about the PS5. The rest of the spec sheet is pretty impressive, too!

I’ll leave it below so you can peruse.