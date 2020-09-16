iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are starting to roll out

Apple’s iOS 14, the latest major software update for iPhones, should soon be available to download. Web trackers show it’s already available on Apple’s servers, so we’re just refreshing our phones waiting for it to appear. Some of the key new features in iOS 14 include widgets on the home screen, an “App Library” that organizes all of your apps in one place, a Translate app that works with 11 different languages, and picture-in-picture video (something that was already available for iPad users).

Devices that support iOS 14 iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone X, XR

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

Speaking of iPad, iPadOS 14 should also be rolling out shortly. One of its big new features is something Apple calls Scribble, which takes handwriting done in any text box and converts it to text. There’s also a new look for search, and some apps have design changes like sidebars and expanded menus.

There are numerous updates shared by both platforms. Messages gets mentions, in-line replies, and pinned conversations. Siri has a new and more compact design. Maps adds cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and curated guides. Safari can translate pages, monitor your saved passwords, and show you trackers on websites.