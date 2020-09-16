Microsoft reportedly launching Surface Pro X 2 in fall with new chip and color variant

Microsoft is reportedly planning to refresh its ARM-powered Surface Pro X this fall. Windows Central reports that the Surface Pro X will be updated to include Microsoft’s SQ2 processor, which will likely be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G. It’s not clear if this refreshed Surface Pro X will include 5G support, but Qualcomm’s latest chip supports the option for Microsoft to include it.

Microsoft is also rumored to be working on a new color variant for this updated Surface Pro X, which would see the device launch in the platinum typically found on the Intel-based Surface Pro line. Microsoft launched the Surface Pro X in black last year, with a black Type Cover. It’s likely we’ll see a variety of Type Cover colors for this new Surface Pro X to complement the new platinum variant.

There are no rumors around any design or significant hardware changes beyond the chip update, so it’s likely that Microsoft will stick to the thinner and lighter design it introduced last year for the Pro X. The processor alone could help improve the performance of the Surface Pro X, which struggled with traditional emulated apps.

Microsoft will likely hold an October Surface event to introduce this updated Surface Pro X, alongside a rumored smaller 12.5-inch Surface Laptop.