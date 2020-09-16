Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer shows off first look at gameplay on PS5

Sony has shown off its first gameplay demo for the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game, set a year after the events of Insomniac’s previous Spider-Man title, will put players into the shoes of Miles Morales as the heroic web-slinger, complete with new abilities and powers.

In the footage, Miles faces off against a new villian, the Tinkerer, in footage that seems specifically designed to show off the fancier lighting and particle effects that the PlayStation 5 can offer over the original Spider-Man from the PlayStation 4.

The new footage also shows off how Miles’ combat as Spider-Man will differ from Peter Parker in the previous game, with new flashy venom blast-infused abilities and a rechargeable camouflage for stealth (which appears to be on a cool-down to prevent players from abusing it.)

Broadly, though, the game strongly resembles the PS4 original, with acrobatic combat against a range of enemies and swooping web-slinging to navigate around environments. There’s also still the occasional quick-time event for larger cinematic moments, like Miles yanking two halves of a destroyed bridge together.

In addition to the new gameplay trailer, Sony also provided more information on the release for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. (The new gameplay trailer, though, is specifically for the PlayStation 5 version of the game.)

Sony also announced that it would be releasing Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5, which will include a remastered version of the original PS4 Spider-Man that will feature many of the same improvements coming to Miles Morales, including updated character assets, ray-traced reflections, faster load times, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will cost $49.99 on both the PS4 and PS5 when its released this holiday season, or $69.99 for Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Update September 16th, 4:30pm: Added additional details on Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ PS4 release and the remastered Spider-Man for PS5.