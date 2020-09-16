 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection will let you play a bunch of PS4 classics on PS5 at launch

You get over 15 games with both Sony’s own and third-party titles included

By Chris Welch

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5. Described as “a new PlayStation Plus benefit for PlayStation 5,” it’s a bundle of “generation-defining” PS4 games that you’ll be able to download at launch on the company’s new console. The games consist of first-party classics like Uncharted 4, God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Bloodborne, plus third-party titles like Batman Arkham Knight, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, and more.

You’ll download and play these games directly — it’s not a streaming service — and Sony said the entire collection will be available when the PS5 launches on November 12th. The PlayStation Plus Collection should make for a decent way of padding out your game library in the launch period of PS5.

  • God of War
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Battlefield 1
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • The Last Guardian
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Days Gone
  • Bloodborne
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Until Dawn
  • Resident Evil: Biohazard

