Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection will let you play a bunch of PS4 classics on PS5 at launch

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5. Described as “a new PlayStation Plus benefit for PlayStation 5,” it’s a bundle of “generation-defining” PS4 games that you’ll be able to download at launch on the company’s new console. The games consist of first-party classics like Uncharted 4, God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Bloodborne, plus third-party titles like Batman Arkham Knight, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, and more.

You’ll download and play these games directly — it’s not a streaming service — and Sony said the entire collection will be available when the PS5 launches on November 12th. The PlayStation Plus Collection should make for a decent way of padding out your game library in the launch period of PS5.