Sony reveals PS5 accessory pricing, including $70 DualSense controller

Alongside the reveal of the PlayStation 5’s $399 and $499 price tags and November 12th release date, Sony also announced how much the various accessories for the upcoming console will cost.

The most important price is that of Sony’s new DualSense controller, which will cost $69.99 for additional gamepads. That’s a $10 increase compared to the $59.99 MSRP for the DualShock 4 — apparently all the fancy haptic feedback technology and adaptive triggers that Sony is adding don’t come cheap. And the charging station, which can recharge two DualSense controllers at once, is set to cost $29.99.

Meanwhile, the Pulse 3D wireless headset — which will support Sony’s big push for 3D audio — is set to cost $99.99, while the PlayStation 5’s media remote will cost $29.99.

Lastly, the HD Camera, which features dual 1080p lenses and allows for players to broadcast themselves alongside streamed gameplay directly from the PlayStation 5, is set to cost $59.99. The dual-lens system would seem to indicate the Sony has ambitions to use the new camera for VR applications at some point, although its not clear whether the new camera will work with the existing PlayStation VR headset. (Sony’s accessories for the the PlayStation 5 seems to indicate that only the Playstation 4’s camera will work for the current PSVR, and promises that it’ll be offering a free adapter for customers in the future.)

The various PlayStation 5 accessories are expected to launch alongside the console on November 12th.