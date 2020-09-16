Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card tonight or tomorrow

Sony’s PlayStation 5 opened pre-orders today, and it’s an utter fiasco so far — there was no communication about when, where, or how to get one without competing with scalpers. But perhaps we can help you get your hands on Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 graphics card, a GPU that finally powers 4K 60fps gaming or better for $700?

Truth be told, we don’t know when precisely these orders will begin, but it should be sometime between now and the end of day tomorrow, since September 17th is launch day.

But we do know where you might want to look: Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg all have dedicated landing pages that list all the cards they plan to sell — though do note that they’re mostly third-party designs from the likes of EVGA, MSI, and Gigabyte, each with different coolers than the ones you’ll find on Nvidia’s own Founder’s Edition card. For the exact card we reviewed with its new push/pull cooler and 12-pin power adapter, you may also want to try Nvidia itself.

You might want to keep an eye on those links above. Technically, we’ve already seen this MSI card go in and out of stock. You could also try a tracker like this one at NowInStock.net; I’ve used their Google Groups variant to nab a Nintendo Switch before.