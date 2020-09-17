Here’s how to preorder the PS5, when it ever becomes available again

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in the US starting at $399.99. That price will get you the digital edition of the console that doesn’t have a Blu-ray disc drive. If you want a disc drive for playing disc-based PS5 games, 4K Blu-ray movies, and PS4 games that may end up being compatible, there’s a larger version of the console that has that for $499.

Preorders are now available, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to find one. The stock that was available at retailers like Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Sam’s Club, and Walmart came and went incredibly fast. It’s been a whole fiasco. These are the stores most likely to get more preorders in stock down the line, so as unproductive as it might seem, you might want to check back from time to time to see if you have any luck. Hopefully, it won’t be long until things calm down. But hey, it’s 2020, so that’s unlikely to happen.

To be more helpful, we’ll try to keep this post updated with news of more stock coming to retailers. Just keep in mind that stock has been selling out very quickly, so on the off-chance you get a console in your cart, I highly recommend placing the order. If you want more minute-to-minute updates, Twitter user Wario64 has been very helpful with providing updates when retailers get more preorder stock.