Safari 14 is now available for macOS Catalina and Mojave

Apple has released the latest version of its Safari browser for macOS Catalina and High Sierra, ahead of the release of Big Sur later this year. Safari 14 improves the browser’s tabs, adds a new privacy report feature, and offers new customization options for your start page. You can download it by heading to System Preferences app and clicking “Software Update.”

One of the key improvements that’s coming with the latest version of Safari is improved tab management. The tabs themselves have been redesigned to be more space-efficient, display website favicons by default, and show a preview of each tab while hovering your mouse over them. There’s a new start page which you can customize with your own backgrounds and links, and a Privacy Report that highlights any cross-site trackers that the browser is blocking. Oh, and this version of the browser also removes support for Adobe Flash.

Some new Safari features will require macOS Big Sur to run, and aren’t available if you’re updating Safari on an older version of the operating system, 9to5Mac reports. These include support for 4K HDR video, and the browser’s built-in translation feature.

Yesterday saw the release of a swathe of Apple operating system updates, including iOS 14 for iPhones, iPadOS 14 for iPads, tvOS 14 for the Apple TV, and watchOS 7 for Apple Watches. You’ve still got a little longer to wait to update your Mac, but at least you can grab the new browser now.