Disney Plus won its first Emmy awards last night, thanks to The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian was one of the first shows to premiere on Disney’s streaming service when it launched in November 2019, and now it’s the reason Disney Plus won its first Emmy awards.

The streamer won five Creative Emmys last night for various visual and audio effects seen in a number of Mandalorian episodes. The Mandalorian won awards for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program. The event can be watched on the Creative Arts Emmys website.

The Mandalorian was nominated for 19 awards in total, including Outstanding Performance by a Guest Actor (for Giancarlo Esposito’s role as Moff Gideon) and Outstanding Drama. The latter nomination came as a surprise to many — likely including Disney executives — as the company made no real effort to even campaign the series as an Outstanding Drama contender during the “for your consideration” period. While anything is possible, the chances of The Mandalorian actually winning Outstanding Drama — and beating shows like Watchmen, Succession, and The Crown — seems pretty slim.

The Creative Emmys continue leading up the actual annual Emmy Awards primetime telecast on Sunday, September 20th. Jimmy Kimmel is back to host the first virtual Emmys, which kicks off at 8PM ET on ABC.