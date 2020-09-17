Ori and the Will of the Wisps launches on Nintendo Switch today

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Moon Studios’ sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, is launching today for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced the news today during a small Nintendo Direct presentation.

Will of the Wisps launched earlier this year. In the Metroidvania-style platformer, players control Ori in the immediate aftermath of Blind Forest. Both games first released on the Xbox One and were only available via Microsoft platforms or PC. Moon Studios released Ori and the Blind Forest for the Switch in 2019. In an interview with The Verge, the studio explained that Will of the Wisps is an example of Moon Studios’ “iterative polish” process, in which it is constantly refining the game.

A collector’s edition that includes digital downloads and physical editions of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, as well as extra items such as a pin and art piece, is currently available for $149.99 via iam8bit.