Warner Bros. reassures fans that J.K. Rowling isn’t directly involved with new Harry Potter game

Warner Bros., the studio that’s behind the latest Harry Potter video game title — Hogwarts Legacy, which will debut on next-gen consoles and PCs — has just posted an FAQ that directly addresses J.K. Rowling’s involvement with the title. “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World,” the company writes. “This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

That will certainly reassure some corners of the internet. Over the last few years, Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has made a name for herself as a prominent trans-exclusionary radical feminist online.

Her latest book, written under the pen name Robert Galbraith — which also happens to be the name of an American psychiatrist who was a proponent of gay conversion therapy — takes as its plot the cold case of a missing doctor who’s believed to have been the victim of a “murderous cross-dresser,” according to CNN. Rowling has continued to make transphobic comments on Twitter, which has prompted many fans to abandon the Wizarding World entirely.

As Polygon noted, Rowling will almost certainly make money from sales of this new game, as she still profits from the Wizarding World itself.