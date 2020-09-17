Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd

Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on September 22nd. Preorders will start at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on September 22nd at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Gamestop, Newegg, and Army and Airforce Exchange Service.

The Xbox Series X is priced at $499, and the Xbox Series S will be available at $299. Microsoft also has a full list of UK retailers participating in preorders at 8AM BST right here. Microsoft says supplies are, naturally, limited, and it’s not clear how many consoles will be available in the initial preorder phase.

At least we have a clear time and list of retailers for the next-gen Xbox consoles, though. Both Sony and Nvidia have made a mockery out of the preorder process this week. Sony vaguely announced PS5 preorders were set to start today at select retailers, without any details or times. Walmart quickly opened its own preorders less than two hours later, and other retailers soon followed. It was a mess, all just weeks after Sony opened a weird registration for invite-only PS5 preorders that it hasn’t even started taking yet.

After the PS5 preorder fiasco, Nvidia was equally unclear on timings for its RTX 3080 launch. Nvidia refused to take preorders, but the company never made it clear exactly when cards would be available to order from retailers. News broke that RTX 3080 cards would be available at 6AM PT this morning, and the cards are pretty much sold out everywhere online.