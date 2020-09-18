We’re delighted to say you can pet the dogs in this video game bundle

There are a couple of questions I ask myself before I spend money on a game. How long is it? Can my PC run it? And if there’s a dog in it, can I pet it? In the case of Humble Bundle’s latest collection of games the answer to the last question is a resounding “Yes!” The store has partnered with the Twitter account “Can You Pet the Dog?” for its latest bundle, which includes a total of eight games which are guaranteed to include a least one virtual dog, ripe for the petting.

By now you almost certainly know what the deal is with Humble Bundles, but the standard pay-what-you-want rules apply. You can pay a minimum price of $1 to unlock four of the bundle’s games (Scribblenauts Unlimited, Beyond Eyes, Dog Sled Saga, and Bulb Boy), pay more than the average price (currently $4.75) to add Shenmue I & II, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Death’s Gambit. Finally, paying $12 also gets you Blair Witch.

I have teamed up with @Humble for the You Can Pet the Dog Bundle! Pay what you want, support charity and pet dogs in some great games. https://t.co/sQotZBmTPo pic.twitter.com/uijg6AAmtn — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) September 17, 2020

Also, in typical Humble Bundle fashion, the store is splitting the proceeds with a small handful of charities: Sweet Farm, The Humane Society of the United States, and Best Friends Animal Society. Click the “Choose where your money goes” tab to select exactly how your money gets split between the games’ publishers, the charities, and the store itself.

Humble Bundle’s latest deal is live now, and runs for the next couple of weeks. For information on more games where you can pet the dog, we recommend you follow @CanYouPetTheDog on Twitter.