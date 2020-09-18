Fortnite: Save the World for Mac is shutting down because of Epic’s battle with Apple

Epic Games says Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS beginning on September 23rd because Apple is preventing the game from receiving new updates. The co-op action shooter was initially released as a paid early access title in 2017. Epic’s far more popular free-to-play battle royale will still be playable on Mac, the company says.

Epic says Apple is blocking new updates and patches for the macOS version of Save the World, and an upcoming update going out to other platforms will cause bugs and “a very poor experience” for players stuck on the current version. In late August, Apple terminated Epic’s developer account, meaning users cannot download or reinstall games developed by Epic, including Fortnite, and Epic can no longer validate updates for distribution.

Apple and Epic are in an ongoing legal battle

The studio said that it will issue refunds to “all players who purchased any Save the World Founder’s or Starter Packs (including Upgrades) and played Save the World on macOS between September 17, 2019, and September 17, 2020.” Epic Games says it may take until October 2nd for players to receive refunds.

Apple and Epic are currently in an ongoing legal battle over App Store policies after Apple removed Fortnite, saying the game violated its digital storefront’s guidelines by adding an in-app payment mechanism.