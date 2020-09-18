New leak of Google’s next Chromecast shows full remote with dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons

We might have just gotten our best look yet at the long-rumored new Chromecast and its dedicated remote, thanks to what appear to be leaked marketing renders posted by WinFuture. We already know Google plans to launch hardware, including a new Chromecast, at its September 30th event, so these renders could be showing off a product Google is very close to revealing.

The look of the new Chromecast shouldn’t be much of a surprise if you’ve been following other leaks; it appears to be a plastic oval HDMI dongle that’s slightly larger than the circular Chromecast devices we’re used to. But what’s more interesting from these renders is the remote control. We’ve already seen leaks of that, and while these new renders aren’t drastically different, they do reveal a revised button layout, including dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube.

The new Chromecast will reportedly run Android TV, though that OS is rumored to be rebranded to Google TV alongside the release of the new device. (You might remember that Google once made a TV platform called Google TV, which it dumped in favor of Android TV. I guess the old will become new again.)

The new Chromecast is also rumored to cost $49.99 and come in at least three colors, according to 9to5Google — “summer melon” (pink), “rock candy” (gray — perhaps the color shown in WinFuture’s leaked images), and “summer blue.”

Google has openly said it will launch a new smart speaker at its September 30th event. We already have a pretty good idea what that will look like — Google shared an official photo and video of the device back in July, and WinFuture today shared what appear to be leaked marketing renders of the speaker in “Charcoal” (black) and “Chalk” (white). Google also says it will show off new Pixels on September 30th, which will likely include the already-revealed flagship Pixel 5 that the company detailed early last month when it launched its more affordable Pixel 4A.

